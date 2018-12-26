(Bloomberg) -- Bank of China plans to sell as much as 40 billion yuan ($5.8 billion) of perpetual bonds, said people familiar with the matter, in what could be the nation’s first ever issuance of such debt by a lender.

There is no deadline for the deal as approvals are still awaited from regulators, the people said, asking not to be identified as the plans are private. Chinese authorities met Tuesday to discuss ways to help banks replenish capital and sell perpetual debt as soon as possible, according to a statement from the People’s Bank of China on Wednesday.

Lenders need to improve capital buffers as new regulations force them to absorb off-balance-sheet debt, potentially adding to an already swelling pile of soured loans. However, a slump in share prices has made it hard for banks to tap the equity markets.

Stronger capital will also put the banks in a position to increase lending to non-state companies. The government has vowed to support the private sector, which contributes the bulk of national output but has been disproportionately hit by President Xi Jinping’s crackdown on riskier financing.

Representatives for Bank of China declined to immediately comment on the matter.

