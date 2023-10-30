(Bloomberg) -- Bank of China Ltd. reported a 3.3% increase in its third-quarter profits, as margins narrowed.

Net profit rose to 54.8 billion yuan ($7.5 billion) from 53.02 billion yuan a year earlier, it said Monday in an exchange filing. The bank’s net interest margin narrowed to 1.64% from 1.77% a year earlier.

The release followed a mixed bag of earnings by China’s largest state-owned banks last week, with Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd.’s three-month profit little changed from a year earlier while Bank of Communications Co. dropped almost 3%. China Construction Bank Corp. and Agricultural Bank of China Ltd. managed to offset a margin slide with lower credit impairments.

The $56 trillion banking industry has been battling shrinking margins and rising bad loans since they were drafted by authorities to backstop the economy and prevent risk spillover from the sluggish property sector. Challenges mounted this year as they were asked to avert a credit crunch in the $9 trillion local government debt market, with loan rollovers and debt extensions at lower rates further weighing on their profits and asset quality.

Combined profits at China’s commercial banks rose 1.6% from a year earlier to 1.9 trillion yuan in the first three quarters, according to data from the National Administration of Financial Regulation. Non-performing loan ratio at the commercial lenders dropped 0.05 percentage points to 1.61% at the end of September.

Net interest margin at the nation’s lenders dropped to a record low of 1.74% as of end-June, according to official data, below a 1.8% threshold that’s regarded in the industry as necessary to maintain reasonable profitability.

Bank of China’s non-performing loan ratio shrank to 1.27% from 1.32%.

Chinese banks have trimmed deposit rates three times since last September to safeguard their margins, though that won’t be sufficient to reverse a NIM downtrend. A deepened margin squeeze into 2024 would weigh on earnings, and cap the growth at low-single-digit at best, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.

