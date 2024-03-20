(Bloomberg) -- Bank of Cyprus Holdings Plc, the country’s largest lender, will pay a cash dividend on 2023 income and conduct a share buyback program following approval by the European Central Bank.

“The distribution corresponds to a 30% payout ratio for full year 2023 and amounts to €137 million ($148.9 million) in total, comprising a cash dividend of €112 million and a share buyback of up to €25 million,” the lender said Wednesday. The payout ratio for 2023 “represents a material increase” compared to the 14% payout ratio for 2022, the bank said.

The approval of regulators “is a vote of confidence in the bank and in the Cypriot economy as more than 90% of our earnings come from business within the local market,” Chief Executive Officer Panicos Nicolaou told Bloomberg News.

The lender saw net income for 2023 jump to €487 million from €57 million the previous year. Banks around Europe enjoyed record profits in the period as the ECB raised interest rates sharply to combat inflation.

“The bank has been building a diversified business model that integrates banking, insurance, payments and digital innovation, providing good, sustainable returns also under a lower rate environment with resilient non-interest income a significant component of our revenue,” Nicolaou said.

Non-interest income covered nearly 90% of the bank’s total operating expenses in 2023, he said.

The final dividend will be €0.25 an ordinary share, up from €0.05 for 2022 earnings, and is subject to shareholder approval and is expected to be paid on June 14. Bank of Cyprus paid a dividend in 2023 for the first time since 2011. Once launched, the share buyback program is expected to take place on both the London Stock Exchange and the Cyprus Stock Exchange.

Bank of Cyprus aims to build toward a payout ratio of 30%-50% including cash dividends and buybacks, taking into consideration market conditions as well as the outcome of capital and liquidity planning, the lender said.

Bank of Cyprus, which can trace its roots back to the late 19th century, faced a heavy restructuring in 2013 in the wake of the Greek debt crisis.

As part of Cyprus’s 10 billion-euro rescue package at the time, Bank of Cyprus absorbed its nearest competitor, Cyprus Popular Bank Pcl, and was recapitalized through the conversion of deposits into shares.

Existing shareholders were almost completely wiped out, and 21,000 bank clients who had deposits of more than €100,000 saw almost half their uninsured savings converted into equity at €1 a share.

Bank of Cyprus rejected three takeover proposals from Lone Star Funds in 2022 saying at the time that the offers undervalued the company and its future prospects.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.