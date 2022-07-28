(Bloomberg) -- A fresh row over the Bank of England’s independence is brewing. In the last week, the UK government published its Financial Services and Markets Bill, which revealed plans to give itself the power to order reviews of financial services regulation, potentially behind closed doors. In a debate between candidates aiming to become Britain's next prime minister, Liz Truss insulted the Bank of England’s inflation-fighting record and named the Bank of Japan as a model to follow. Other MPs have questioned the central bank’s role and mandate.

This week, David Merritt unpacks the threats facing the Bank of England with Bloomberg senior reporter Phil Aldrick and Bloomberg Television’s Lizzy Burden. They discuss the history of the bank's independence, the criticisms it’s currently facing, and whether the man at the helm of the bank, Andrew Bailey, is savvy enough to tackle the challenges.

