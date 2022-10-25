(Bloomberg) -- Bank of England Chief Economist Huw Pill launched a staunch defense of the current inflation target, saying that any goal had to reflect the everyday experience of the British public.

Speaking at an Office for National Statistics event on Tuesday, Pill rejected calls for a switch to a measure that excludes volatile items such as energy and food, which have driven inflation into double digits over the past year.

“For people, it would be quite weird now to be told, don’t worry, inflation is not 10%, it’s only 5%, because we’re excluding these things,” he said. “I think that’s a danger. I do think the CPI does a pretty good job of being a broad index.”

With inflation running at five times the official 2% target, the BOE has faced intense criticism with Liz Truss even floating the possibility of widening its remit to include a measure of money supply, ahead of her short period as prime minister.

Pill said monetary targets and the tools used to achieve them had to command widespread trust.

“The target for monetary policy is the inflation target,” he said. “When you move away from that -- many targets, one instrument, many instruments, one target -- you run into problems,” he said. “It’s important for us that the index used is high quality, timely and not revised too much, ideally not at all.”

