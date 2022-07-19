(Bloomberg) -- Andrew Bailey’s proudest moment this year has nothing to do with fighting inflation and everything to do with armored vehicles.

The Bank of England governor has revealed that he sent three unused vehicles to Ukraine to help the war-torn country’s central bank distribute cash, after receiving a request from his Ukrainian counterpart for “any spare armoured vehicles.”

“It so happened that we have stopped using our own transportation to move bank notes around this country, and our fleet of three vehicles was due to be taken out of service,” Bailey will say in a speech at Mansion House in the City of London on Tuesday, according to a copy of his prepared remarks.

“Our staff immediately set about getting them ready, drove them to the Polish-Ukrainian border and handed them over. That made me very proud.”

Bailey is due to address the assembled City grandees alongside Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi and the Lord Mayor Vincent Keaveny.

He is expected to condemn the “illegal invasion of Ukraine” and say that the “Russian shock” is the biggest factor behind the UK’s high level of inflation, which has risen above 9%.

“Recently some of the most outrageous nonsense I have ever heard has been spouted by the Russians,” he will say. “Namely that the current global economic problems are caused by sanctions against Russia, not by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. This is utter rubbish.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.