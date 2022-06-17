(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of England is preparing to endorse a half-point interest rate increase at its next meeting in seven weeks, stepping up its effort to fight inflation.

That’s the verdict of investors and a growing number of economists at institutions including Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Deutsche Bank AG following yesterday’s decision to raise the key rate a quarter point.

Markets are betting that the UK central bank will have to raise the base rate several times in half-point steps to 3% by the end of the year from 1.25% after yesterday’s increase. Governor Andrew Bailey has so far moved in cautious quarter point steps, but analysts say the Monetary Policy Committee now will have to respond to quicker inflation and stronger action from the US Federal Reserve.

“It now seems a low hurdle for the majority of MPC members to agree to a 50 basis-point hike at the next meeting,” Goldman economists Sven Jari Stehn and Steffan Ball wrote in a note to clients.

BOE policy makers on Thursday signaled they will move “forcefully” in the future if needed.

Within minutes of the decision, investors priced in bets that the BOE will have to pivot toward more aggressive measures to contain inflation. Those wagers helped the pound reverse earlier losses and jump as much as 1.9%, the biggest intraday gain since the start of the pandemic.

Pricing now suggests they will need to hike rates by 1.75 percentage points from their current level of 1.25% over the next four meetings.

That implies three half-point rises and another quarter-point hike -- with even the chance of a 75-basis-point move at some point -- an outcome that would raise serious questions over the timidity of the BOE’s action in the first half of the year.

Deutsche Bank says it now expects back-to-back increases of 50 basis points at the BOE’s next two meetings. MUFG called the BOE’s decision on Thursday “pedestrian,” and Berenberg suggesting officials were in the “slow lane.”

BOE officials did warn they “would be particularly alert to indications of more persistent inflationary pressures, and would if necessary act forcefully in response.”

They also signaled increasing concern pointing to the need for further monetary tightening. Officials boosted their inflation forecast again, seeing a peak above 11%.

“The general messaging is inflation is rising, labor market and wage data not slowing as much as they thought, and if it doesn’t slow they will need to move faster,” said Craig Inches, head of rates and cash at Royal London Asset Management. “What are they waiting for?”

Two-year bond yields, the most sensitive to monetary policy, were at one point on course for their biggest jump since 2009. They ended the day 15 basis points higher. The pound fell more than 1% in the aftermath of the decision, then spectacularly reversed course as traders piled on rate-hike bets. Sterling traded 1.6% higher at $1.2373 as of 1:10 p.m. in New York.

The Fed’s move leaves the BOE lagging in the global fight against inflation despite its advantage as the first to move after the pandemic.

The Fed’s increase was the biggest since 1994, and the Swiss National Bank delivered an unexpected half-point hike hours before the BOE decision.

“There has been a collective global policy mistake from central banks, but, despite reacting sooner than most, the UK looks to be in one of the worst positions,” said Oliver Blackbourn a portfolio manager at Janus Henderson. “The UK looks more stagflatory than other major regions, with higher current inflation and weaker forecasts for economic growth.”

What Bloomberg Economics Says ...

“Even though the risk of recession is uncomfortably high, we think the central bank will take the plunge, raising rates by 50 basis points in August. We then expect policy makers to revert to a 25-bp move in September and November, taking the key rate to 2.25% by year end.”

--Dan Hanson, Bloomberg Economics. Click for the REACT.

The BOE is already facing political pressure for its failure to keep inflation even close to the 2% target. A rapid series of large hikes later this year would reinforce the perception it has lost control.

‘Flat Footed’

Mel Stride, a member of Parliament who leads the cross-party Treasury Committee, said the UK is increasingly at risk of an inflationary spiral because of the BOE’s “flat footed” response to rising price pressures.

“We have allowed inflationary expectations to run away,” Stride said on Bloomberg Television. “There are some dangers in the UK with a wage price spiral with wages increasing, increasing prices and pushing up wages in turn.”

The tightening implied by markets also threatens to heap more pain on an already creaking UK economy that is dealing with surging tax, fuel and food bills, along with political turmoil and the messy repercussions of Britain’s exit from the European Union.

“The high rate of inflation is of deep concern to our members and is the main driver of pessimism among business leaders,” said Kitty Ussher, chief economist of the Institue of Directors. “What the economy now needs is a sense that inflation has peaked and is starting to fall back.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.