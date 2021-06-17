(Bloomberg) -- Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey earned about 35% less than his predecessor Mark Carney as he steered the U.K. central bank through the worst recession in three centuries.

Remuneration for Bailey totaled 575,538 pounds ($802,702) in his first full year as governor, below the 882,885 that Carney earned in the fiscal year ending in April 2020. The figures were pro-rated since the term served didn’t cover the full year.

Carney’s income included a benefit for housing. Excluding that, both executives earned about 8 times the median wage of a BOE employee, according to figures published Thursday in the bank’s annual report.

It also showed the central bank falling short on its diversity and gender-pay targets. The BOE started a review last year into how it will meet those goals and that will make recommendations in the summer.

Those targets include the portion of women and ethic minorities in the workforce and the pay those employees receive compared with men and white people. The BOE emphasized those goals after protests erupted around the world following the killing of George Floyd in the U.S.

The mean pay gap for Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic (BAME) and other employees at the BOE was 10.8%, down from 11.3% in 2020. That compares with 6.8% at Lloyds Banking Group.

The BOE said the fall was due to greater BAME representation in more specialist roles.

BAME people represented 8% of staff in senior management at the BOE. That’s suggests it’s not yet near its target for 13% by 2022. It compares with 11.9% BAME representation recorded at HSBC Bank Plc, Britain’s largest commercial bank.

Women represented 32% of senior managers at the BOE in the 2021 report, the same as last year when the BOE missed its target of 35%.

