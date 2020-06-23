Bank of England Has Work to Do On Diversity, Bailey Says

(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of England still has some way to go to achieve its gender diversity targets, according to Governor Andrew Bailey.

Women now hold 32% of senior management roles, falling short of the central bank’s year-end goal of 35%. Progress on increasing the proportion of Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic staff in senior positions is also lagging.

The BOE has however hit its goal of 20% BAME representation among staff below the highest management level.

“We have a lot more to do, but I really do believe that actually through this process, we’ve achieved a great deal so far, and I welcome it,” Bailey said, speaking at a Treasury event on Women in Finance on Tuesday. “We’re a public institution, we serve the people of this country. We can only do that effectively if we bear sufficient resemblance to the people we serve.”

