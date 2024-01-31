(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of England is likely on Thursday to deliver a brighter outlook for the UK economy, reducing its forecast for inflation this year and potentially opening the way to interest-rate reductions that could boost growth.

Economists surveyed by Bloomberg unanimously expect the UK central bank to leave its key lending rate at a 16-year high of 5.25% when the latest decision is announced at 12 p.m. London time. Investors expect forecasts accompanying the decision to signal when monetary policy might be eased.

Policymakers led by Governor Andrew Bailey have suggested they’ll trail the US Federal Reserve and European Central Bank in loosening up borrowing costs after the worst bout of inflation in four decades. But sharply easing price pressures, and the risk the UK tipped into recession last year, have prompted markets to price in rate cuts starting in the middle of 2024.

Other central banks have signaled a slow start to any rate cutting cycle. The Fed last night held interest rates steady for a fourth straight meeting and signaled an openness to reducing them, though Chair Jerome Powell threw cold water on investors’ hopes that reductions would begin in March. ECB Chief Economist Philip Lane yesterday said officials need more evidence that inflation is returning to their target before they decide it’s safe to move.

Following are elements to look for in the BOE’s decision:

Vote Split

The nine-member Monetary Policy Committee voted 6-3 to leave rates unchanged in December, with Catherine Mann, Megan Greene and Jonathan Haskel preferring a hike. Economists expect at least one of those hawks to join the majority on Thursday and vote for no change.

Any vote for a cut at this meeting would strengthen betting on a reduction at future meetings. Swati Dhingra, who has consistently opposed increasing interest rates, is the most dovish of the bunch. Economists see a chance of a three-way split on the committee.

Any hawkish votes would make the BOE “quickly stand out as one major central bank with members still pushing for even more restrictive rates — despite downside misses to growth, pay and inflation,” said Deutsche Bank’s senior economist Sanjay Raja.

Forward Guidance

Many economists expect the BOE to soften its the guidance it issued in December. Officials could either drop references to more tightening or go further by mentioning two-sided risks to the forecasts, indicating concerns about a recession are moving to the forefront after a long battle against inflation.

Latest Guidance ...

“Monetary policy would need to be sufficiently restrictive for sufficiently long to return inflation to the 2% target sustainably in the medium term.”

“The Committee continued to judge that monetary policy was likely to need to be restrictive for an extended period of time. Further tightening in monetary policy would be required if there were evidence of more persistent inflationary pressures.”

—Bank of England minutes, paragraph 45, Dec. 14

Keeping guidance unchanged would lift the bar for rate cuts in the first half of the year. MPC members are likely to keep saying rates will have to stay higher for longer to rein in market expectations for swift and sharp rate cuts, according to Pantheon Economics’ Samuel Tombs and Gabriella Dickens. As of Wednesday, traders were pricing in four quarter-point cuts this year, likely starting in May, with the possibility of a fifth.

What Bloomberg Economics Says ...

“We think the central bank will project inflation returning to the 2% target by the summer – over a year earlier than previously expected. We also see one vote for a rate cut and a softening of the tightening bias in its guidance. The risk is the BOE doesn’t shift its narrative and sticks to its hawkish line.”

—Dan Hanson and Ana Andrade, Bloomberg Economics. Click for the PREVIEW.

Inflation Outlook

UK consumer prices are rising 4% from a year ago, 0.6 of a percentage point below the BOE’s November forecast, but still double the target rate. Policymakers have warned that services inflation, a measure closely watched for underlying pressures, remains stubbornly high above 6%.

While the BOE may join some economists in showing price pressures likely to ease close to the target this spring, it could also lift the outlook for inflation two to three years in the future. That’s because markets think rates will be lower than predicted three months ago, which would deliver higher growth and inflation.

This “hawkish surprise” could drive up yields on Thursday, but may have limited impact beyond that, according to NatWest’s Ross Walker and Imogen Bachra.

Growth Forecast

Market bets on lower rates translate into stronger growth later this year. Growth prospects have improved since the last round of forecasts in November, when the BOE estimated the economy would flatline this year.

Officials also are due to release an assessment of the economy’s potential to expand without lifting inflation. That too may bring good news, with higher levels of immigration easing strains in the labor market. Lower inflation and strong wage growth are lifting real disposable incomes and making consumers and businesses more confident in the outlook.

Deutsche Bank expects the BOE to deliver “big upgrades” for gross domestic product over the next two years along with an estimate the UK slid into a shallow recession at the end of 2023.

Budget

The BOE’s growth figures give a sense of how the forecasts by the Office for Budget Responsibility will evolve ahead of the budget statement due in March. The OBR estimates inform the Treasury how much headroom Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt has to shift policy. Lawmakers in the ruling Conservative Party are hoping for enough slack to fund tax cuts ahead of the election.

Thursday’s report also will be the first major assessment of the impact of the measures announced in the Autumn Statement in November. Minutes of the BOE’s December meeting showed that officials estimate the package announced then could lift GDP by 0.25% in the near-term.

