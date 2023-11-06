(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of England has named Nathanaël Benjamin as its new executive director for financial stability, strategy and risk.

Benjamin is already an ED at the bank, where he has overseen the supervision of international banks in the UK since 2021, but the latest role will elevate him to the Financial Policy Committee, according to a statement on Monday.

With Benjamin’s appointment, the FPC — BOE’s second policy making body alongside the monetary policy committee — will have 14 members. Officials on the FPC have the power to set capital limits on banks and mortgage restrictions on borrowers to help maintain financial stability.

“Nathanaël has wide-ranging experience and knowledge of financial analysis and risk, as well as supervision,” BOE Governor Andrew Bailey said in the statement. “He also has extensive knowledge of the bank and the financial sector and will be a great asset to the FPC.”

The position was an internal appointment, made by the BOE rather than the Treasury. Benjamin replaces Sarah Breeden, who was promoted to deputy governor for financial stability earlier this year.

Benjamin in the past has argued that banks need to better account for underlying risks in markets in which they operate, and which are often opaque.

In a speech in July, he urged banks to properly reflect the risk of commodities trades to clients through their margin requirements, “even in the face of market and commercial pressure to do otherwise.” He also raised concern over the perils inherent in the repo market, the growth of private credit, and structured equity derivatives.

