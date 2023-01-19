(Bloomberg) -- Bank of England policymaker Catherine Mann said government measures to fight climate change also can help lift productivity and the economy.

“Investment in a climate oriented strategy is you know, a twofer,” Mann said on a podcast from the Productivity Institute streaming on Thursday. “They can get to good outcomes. That is a critical way of thinking about how a private directed set of policies can promote both demand as well as supply.”

Mann, the most hawkish members of the UK central bank’s rate-setting committee, also has been vocal in her support for efforts to rein in emissions, arguing that measures that help the environment can also give a positive jolt to the global economy.

Her comments are important for the UK, where Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is under fire for lacking a growth strategy for the economy. The UK alone in the Group of Seven nations has yet to recover the output it lost in the pandemic.

Mann said government policies on climate are crucial to drive companies toward cutting fossil-fuel emissions, but that they can help spur investment that the economy needs.

“Companies get signals that climate is a factor that’s important for consumers,” Mann said. “That it’s good for financial markets. If they get those signals, they will respond with investment and innovation.”

Read more:

Global Carbon Price Could be ‘Game Changer,’ BOE Official Says

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.