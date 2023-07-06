(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of England told its staff to spend at least half their time working together and about two days a week on site, making more specific Governor Andrew Bailey’s effort to return people to the office.

The UK central bank adopted more flexible working practices in the pandemic and has now clarified how much people are expected to be in the office, according to the institution’s annual report released Thursday.

“Central to our ways of working is two-way flexibility, with the aim that all colleagues (where their roles allow) should spend at least half their time working together as a team including everyone, with a minimum requirement of 40% of their time over the course of a month on site,” the BOE said in its report.

The decision feeds into a debate about how much flexibility employers should allow workers who adopted new working patterns when lockdowns kept people at home. Many employers have mandated three days a week or more in offices, with leading City of London banks demanding five days.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s government has urged people and civil servants to return to offices to spur productivity and protect city-center businesses that depend on office workers.

Bailey said a year ago that he wanted more people back in the office because, “you do get benefits of having face to face conversations of the sort that you don’t get on screen.”

Pay Gaps

The BOE’s annual report also showed that the ethnicity pay gap widened in the past year as the institution took in more staff.

The figures look at the difference between average hourly earnings across the whole of the BOE instead of looking at people in equivalent jobs. By that measure, the ethnicity gap rose to 12.4% in the year through February 2023 from 10.9% the year before.

The BOE said it’s working to build a “diverse future talent pipeline” at lower levels in the organization. As a result, the average hourly pay levels for ethnic minorities has added to the pay gap.

The gender pay gap narrowed to 17.6% from 18.5% in 2022, reflecting “an increase in female representation at senior scales,” the BOE said.

The BOE also confirmed 1% pay raises for its executive staff including the Monetary Policy Committee. That was well below the rate of inflation, which peaked at 11.1% in October.

Bailey declined to accept an increase for a second year. The external members of the MPC work part time — three days a week on average — and were paid £159,700 per year.

Bailey earned £498,952 in 2022/23, which was eight times the median for the whole workforce.

