(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of England is investigating a potential leak of its decision to boost its bond-buying program by a larger-than-expected amount.

Governor Andrew Bailey said the central bank would look into a report from the Sun newspaper, published late Wednesday, that officials were expected to announce an increase of around 150 billion pounds ($195 billion), and potentially as high as 200 billion pounds.

The BOE ultimately delivered a boost of 150 billion pounds, beating economist expectations for 100 billion pounds, on Thursday morning.

The Sun’s report, which also included details of policies to be announced by Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak later Thursday, cited unidentified sources. The Treasury didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

It’s very rare for information on BOE decisions, among the most market-sensitive releases in the U.K., to emerge before they are announced.

The central bank came under scrutiny last year after reports a third-party supplier had gained unauthorized access to the BOE’s faster, backup audio feed, potentially traders an edge on words spoken by the governor. U.K. regulators found in September that there was no leak of inside information.

