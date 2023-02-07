(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of England is seeking more women in management roles to diversify its leadership from the all-male team it currently has.

Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden said 35% of senior managers are female at the moment, up from 20% in 2014. The central bank is targeting up to 44% by 2028.

The BOE is currently led by Governor Andrew Bailey and four deputy governors along with its chief economist, all of whom are male. However, three of the nine people on the Monetary Policy Committee are female, and Sarah Breeden was promoted to head of financial stability in 2021.

“I’m very conscious that as one of an all-male team of governors here at the bank, the focus of today’s event hits uncomfortably close to home,” Ramsden said at the start of a an event on women in economics on Tuesday. “Like many organizations, the Bank of England has made real strides forward. We need to keep building on that.”

Last year, the BOE replaced Chief Operating Officer Jo Place, who was the institution’s most senior woman, with Ben Stimson. The role is equivalent to a deputy governor, and the BOE now has no women at that level.

