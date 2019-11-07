(Bloomberg) -- Explore what’s moving the global economy in the new season of the Stephanomics podcast. Subscribe via Pocket Cast or iTunes.

Bank of England officials cut their forecasts for inflation, with external factors accounting for most of the downgrade, highlighting the impact of the global slowdown. The U.K. central bank now sees far weaker inflation in the near-term thanks to a drop in energy prices, and it will remain below target until late 2021. In August, the BOE predicted the 2% line would be breached in 2020.

