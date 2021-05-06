The Bank of England slowed its emergency bond-buying and signaled it’s on course to end that crisis support later this year as a strong rebound takes hold across the economy with the removal of pandemic restrictions.

Officials, led by Governor Andrew Bailey, said the U.K. should recover its pre-coronavirus level of output at some point in 2021 as the country’s rapid vaccination drive clears the way for a full reopening by June. The rebound’s strength convinced even outgoing Chief Economist Andy Haldane to cast a sole minority vote to cut the target for bond purchases.

The BOE’s downward gear shift on bond buying puts it in a vanguard of global central banks deescalating crisis stimulus, reflecting a broader discussion in major economies on how long emergency support is required as a critical mass of vaccinations in some countries allow pandemic restrictions to loosen.

In the U.S., Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen this week rowed back on comments where she seemed to suggest interest-rate increases might be needed. Meanwhile earlier on Thursday, Norway’s central bank said it’s still on track to start tightening later this year.

“GDP is expected to recover strongly to pre-COVID levels over the remainder of this year in the absence of most restrictions on domestic economic activity,” the BOE said. “Demand growth is further boosted by a decline in health risks and a fall in uncertainty, as well as announced fiscal and monetary stimulus.”

Haldane, who is set to quit the BOE later this year, opted to cut the target for the current round of bond purchases to 100 billion pounds (US$139 billion) from the present total of 150 billion pounds.

“There was now clear evidence that the economy was growing rapidly, with both household and company spending surprising significantly and persistently to the upside, and consumer and business confidence bouncing back,” he argued to his colleagues.

The success of the U.K.’s vaccination drive has driven down infection and death rates and allowed the government to stay on track to fully re-open the economy in June. The next stage in the loosening of restrictions is due later this month, when indoor hospitality will open and two households will be able to mix inside.

Bailey may elaborate on the outlook at a press conference at 1 p.m. London time.