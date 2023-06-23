(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of England said it will slow down its pace of bond sales next quarter under its quantitative tightening program.

The central bank intends to sell £7.11 billion of gilts next quarter, compared with a plan for £9.26 billion this quarter, it said in a market notice Friday. Auctions will commence from July 3, with three auction for each maturity bucket.

In September, officials voted to reduce the BOE’s stock of gilts by £80 billion over the coming 12 months. The £7.11 billion of sales next quarter will allow it to meet that target based on the current market value of its gilt holdings, the BOE said Friday.

Under its QT program, the BOE is unwinding its balance sheet of corporate and government bonds built up since the financial crisis. It will next review the pace of the runoff in September.

The central bank currently holds around £800 billion of gilts, down from a peak of £875 billion. It has already ended its planned sales of corporate bonds.

The BOE said it may have to adjust the sales program during the quarter to account for price moves that may change the mount of bonds it needs to sell to meet its £80 billion target.

