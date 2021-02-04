​The Bank of England told banks to start preparing for negative interest rates, while saying that message shouldn’t be taken as a signal that the policy is imminent.

The BOE also said it will start its own work on a tiered rate system that could be used if it cuts below zero.

Officials have been reviewing the case for negative rates for almost a year as they examine their options to help to pull the U.K. out of its worst slump in three centuries. Consultations with banks found that implementing negative rates within six months would pose increased operational risks.

The pound jumped as investors bet subzero rates won’t come any time soon. Money markets trimmed bets on a cut, and are now pricing 4 basis points of easing by December, compared to 8 basis points ahead of the decision.

The Monetary Policy Committee was divided on whether to ask banks to start the work, with some worried that it could be misconstrued as a signal the policy is imminent.

Some suggested that such a communication should be saved for a later date given “it was not warranted by the current conjuncture and the outlook” for the economy, according to the minutes of the latest meeting.

The controversial policy has already been implemented in the European Union though the BOE has never taken its rate below the current level of 0.1 per cent.

The European Central Bank became the first major monetary authority to cut interest rates below zero in June 2014, a year after the euro zone exited a double-dip recession, when it was worried that a too-strong exchange rate was depressing inflation.

Its deposit rate has continued to be reduced since and is now at a record-low -0.5 per cent. It wasn’t cut during the pandemic, in part because of concerns that the pain it inflict on banks undermines its effectiveness.

Both the ECB and the Swiss National Bank have tiering systems that exempt some lenders’ deposits from negative rates -- an effective tax on their reserves that they struggle to pass onto customers. Sweden’s Riksbank ended its own subzero experiment in 2019.

“The MPC stressed again that these requests, and any subsequent related supervisory actions determined by the Prudential Regulation Authority, should not be interpreted as a signal that the setting of a negative Bank Rate or a tiered system of reserve remuneration were imminent, or indeed in prospect at any time,” the BOE said.

--With assistance from James Hirai.