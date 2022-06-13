(Bloomberg) --

The Bank of England is removing a temporary pandemic-era buffer requirement for UK banks, building societies and investment firms.

The Prudential Regulatory Authority announced in July 2020 a temporary increase of a buffer for all firms that received a Pillar 2A reduction. The measure will now be removed from the end of 2022, the central bank said in a statement Monday.

“As uncertainty related to the Covid-19 outbreak has receded, this regulatory measure is no longer necessary and therefore this PRA buffer adjustment will be removed,” the BOE said.

