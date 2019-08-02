(Bloomberg) -- Terms of Trade is a daily newsletter that untangles a world embroiled in trade wars. Sign up here.

The Bank of England can’t be a lone hero if the U.K. realizes a no-deal Brexit, central bank chief Mark Carney laments

Multiple duels. Fresh trade blows from a U.S. tariff threat and Japan’s removal of South Korea from a list of trusted export destinations are rippling across the globe and rattling markets

Trade-war math. July data have sent a U.S. gauge of new exports into the red zone on the Bloomberg Trade Tracker, joining a doom-and-gloom theme; Bloomberg Economics updates its analysis of trade-war costs

Ray of hope. Asia’s tech cycle could be finding a bottom, with companies reporting brighter days ahead

Abrupt end. The Federal Reserve’s decision to stop shrinking its balance sheet earlier than previously signaled ends a short era of global quantitative tightening

Lunchtime read. Welcome to Matca, a utopian farm town that could be the answer to Romania’s economic struggles

Huge week. The U.S. jobs report will cap a blockbuster week for the world economy; here’s all that’s happened so far

