Bank of England Woes, Dueling Trade Blows, U.S. Jobs: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
- The Bank of England can’t be a lone hero if the U.K. realizes a no-deal Brexit, central bank chief Mark Carney laments
- Multiple duels. Fresh trade blows from a U.S. tariff threat and Japan’s removal of South Korea from a list of trusted export destinations are rippling across the globe and rattling markets
- Trade-war math. July data have sent a U.S. gauge of new exports into the red zone on the Bloomberg Trade Tracker, joining a doom-and-gloom theme; Bloomberg Economics updates its analysis of trade-war costs
- Ray of hope. Asia’s tech cycle could be finding a bottom, with companies reporting brighter days ahead
- Abrupt end. The Federal Reserve’s decision to stop shrinking its balance sheet earlier than previously signaled ends a short era of global quantitative tightening
- Lunchtime read. Welcome to Matca, a utopian farm town that could be the answer to Romania’s economic struggles
- Huge week. The U.S. jobs report will cap a blockbuster week for the world economy; here’s all that’s happened so far
