(Bloomberg) -- French economic growth is weak but the country’s central bank isn’t expecting the nation will enter a recession, according to its deputy governor.

“We don’t have specific worries,” said Agnes Benassy-Quere in an interview Thursday on Radio-Classique. “We’re not anticipating a recession in France. The central scenario is that it’s really a soft landing of the global and European economies.”

The property market is in a difficult position because interest rates have risen but prices have yet to fall, she said. “As long as real estate prices haven’t adjusted, we’re in a bad spot,” she said. “What is probable is that interest rates stabilize.”

In terms of corporate borrowing, French companies have an advantage compared with those in other European companies as they have borrowed at fixed rates over longer periods, according to Benassy-Quere.

About 53% of them will have to refinance debt by the end of 2025, she said. “This isn’t such a high mountain,” she said. “It’s progressive.”

