(Bloomberg) --

France’s central bank recommended raising the interest rate on hugely popular regulated savings accounts to 1% from 0.5%, reflecting surging inflation in the euro-area’s second-largest economy.

To calculate its recommendation, the Bank of France uses a formula that reflects the average of short-term rates and consumer prices in the previous six months. In a statement Friday, it said a mechanical application of those rules would lead to an increase of the Livret A and LDD accounts to only 0.8%, but the central bank’s forecasts show another increase would be necessary in the next review in August.

“This level would better assure the income of Livret A holders, without creating too great an additional cost,” the Bank of France said.

It is now up to the French government to decide the new rate based on the Bank of France recommendation. Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire is due to speak on television news at 1 p.m.

An increase was already on the cards as inflation in France stabilized at 3.4% in November and December, the highest rate since 2008.

The decision is a difficult economic and political balancing act as the government has some leeway to deviate from a formula-based approach. On one hand, the Livret A savings are used to finance social housing and urban development, so higher rates drives up the rates of such projects. But lower rates are unpopular with households, who use the accounts on a massive scale.

French people had almost 470 billion euros ($539 billion) stashed in the Livret A and LDD accounts at the end of November -- an increase of more than 20 billion euros since the start of 2020. When the government cut the rate to 0.5% from 0.75% in February 2020, the National Rally leader Marine Le Pen decried the move as a “bad blow” for middle and working-class households.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.