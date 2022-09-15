(Bloomberg) -- France’s central bank slashed next year’s economic-growth forecast and raised its inflation outlook, painting a much bleaker picture of the outlook than President Emmanuel Macron’s government.

Given the uncertainty around the war in Ukraine, the Bank of France issued a range of forecasts for 2023, spanning a 0.5% contraction in output to a 0.8% expansion, with a “reference scenario” at 0.5%. All the published numbers are below the 1% forecast the government decided on this week as a basis to calibrate next year’s budget.

According to the reference scenario, inflation will ease to 4.7% in 2023, while the government expects a more marked slowdown to 4.2%.

Weaker growth and faster price gains cast doubt on whether Macron can deliver on promises to protect firms and households from surging energy costs while also preventing the budget deficit from expanding. The task is all the more complex as the French leader has lost his majority in parliament.

The deteriorating prospects for the euro area’s second-largest economy also raise pressure on the European Central Bank as it seeks to lift interest rates to curb inflation while not triggering a recession.

The Bank of France said the economic downturn implied in the bottom of its forecast range would only be “limited and temporary.” It expects growth to pick up to 1.8% in 2024, though it revised up its inflation forecast too -- to 2.7% from 1.9% in June.

“The French economy should go through three distinct phases: a better than expected resistance in 2022, a clear slowdown in 2023, and a recovery in 2024,” Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau told the La Croix newspaper in an interview.

