(Bloomberg) -- Inflation pressures in the French economy have eased further as supply constraints loosen and the share of firms raising prices declines to levels not seen since before the Covid pandemic, the country’s central bank said.

Only 4% of industrial companies in the euro area’s second-largest economy raised their prices in August while 6% made cuts, the Bank of France’s monthly survey showed. The proportion reporting supply difficulties hurting output also fell to the lowest level since the institution began measuring the phenomenon in 2021.

“There is a confirmation of the normalization trend in terms of supply and of pricing behavior,” the Bank of France’s chief economist, Olivier Garnier, said.

The results of the French survey come just as the European Central Bank contemplates whether signs of easing inflation are sufficient to warrant a pause in interest rate increases after a record campaign of monetary tightening.

Heading into Thursday’s decision, policymakers are split. Economists are similarly divided over whether to expect a hike or a hold, and markets largely reflect the uncertainty.

As price pressures fade in France, activity is proving resilient and measures of uncertainty are stable, the Bank of France said. With businesses expecting activity to increase in industry, services and construction in September, the central bank said the French economy is on track to record between 0.1% and 0.2% growth in the third quarter.

The indicators contrast with recent Purchasing Managers’ Indexes, which have shown the private sector contracting after the economy recorded stronger-than-expected 0.5% growth in the second quarter.

“It’s a slowdown, but there’s no downturn or recession,” Garnier said.

Overall inflation has past its peak in France, and price increases excluding energy and food have also started to slow though more gradually, ECB Governing Council member Francois Villeroy de Galhau told Agence France-Presse in an interview published on Tuesday. He repeated that inflation will be brought down toward 2% by 2025.

