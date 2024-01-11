(Bloomberg) -- The likelihood of a recession in France is declining as businesses indicate activity was stronger than they expected at the end of last year, according to the country’s central bank.

Based on the results of its latest survey of 8,500 French firms and other high-frequency indicators, the Bank of France said growth in the fourth quarter was closer to 0.2% than the 0.1% it previously forecast.

That outcome, supported by services and to a lesser extent manufacturing, would help the country safely avoid two consecutive quarters of contraction, after a 0.1% decline in the previous three months.

Speaking on France 2 television Thursday, Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau said that if the expansion continues at the same pace as in the fourth quarter, the economy should meet the central bank’s forecast for 0.9% growth next year.

“It’s slower growth, but I stress that it’s positive,” he said. “A year ago, we were very scared of a recession, but France won’t have a recession, barring surprise shocks.”

The resilience in France suggests the European Central Bank may manage a soft landing for the economy after raising interest rates to a record 4% last year to cool surging prices.

Still, other economies including Germany are suffering more from a prolonged downturn in manufacturing. European Central Bank Vice President Luis de Guindos said Wednesday that soft indicators show there may have been a recession in the euro area as a whole.

Heading into 2024, the Bank of France survey showed businesses still expect activity to grow in services and industry in January, although at a slower pace.

The central bank also said inflationary pressures in industry and services continue to moderate, with another decline in December in the proportion of businesses raising prices.

Villeroy said that inflation, measured by consumer prices, remains too high in France but should fall below 3% “within the next few months” and before the end of the halfway point of 2024.

Earlier this week, he said the ECB should cut interest rates in 2024, although exactly when that happens will depend on data.

“Less inflation means more spending power, more consumption, so we expect the economy to accelerate next year and in 2026,” Villeroy said.

