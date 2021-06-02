(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of France stepped up calls for mandatory reporting of climate-related risks and said the European Central Bank isn’t doing enough to assess its own exposure.

Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau’s call ahead of a meeting of Group of Seven finance ministers is part of call for action from central bankers and regulators to prod financial companies into reducing their support for polluters that contribute to global warning.

“Disclosure should become mandatory, at least as a first step for financial institutions and for large corporates,” Villeroy said at a conference hosted by the French central bank on Wednesday.

The G-7 this weekend will debate how strict rules it should make rules on requiring companies to measure and detail risks they have coming from climate change. Policy makers are seeking to deliver action by leaders later in the year in time for a round of United Nations talks on climate set for November in Glasgow, Scotland.

Villeroy also reiterated his pressure for the ECB to make a contribution in tackling climate change by better modeling its impact. He wants transparency on the ECB’s counterparts and accounting for risks in its collateral rules and corporate asset purchases.

“Let’s face it: the ECB’s balance sheet is exposed to climate risk through the securities it purchases and the assets pledged as collateral by banks, to an extent that is insufficiently taken into account,” Villeroy said.

