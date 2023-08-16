(Bloomberg) -- Bank of Ireland Group Plc said it had fixed a technical issue that allowed customers to take out funds above their normal limits.

A glitch with the lender’s online app allowed people who had no money in their account to transfer up to €500 ($546.45) into a Revolut account, according to the Irish Independent. That led to queues forming at cash machines on Tuesday as people subsequently withdrew the funds from their Revolut accounts.

“We are aware that the technical issue meant some customers were able to withdraw or transfer funds above their normal limits,” a bank spokesperson said in an emailed statement. “These transfers and withdrawals will be applied to customers’ accounts today. We urge any customer who may find themselves in financial difficulty due to overdrawing on their account to contact us.”

A spokesperson for Revolut was not immediately available to comment. The company had 1.9 million customers in Ireland last year, or more than a third of the population.

