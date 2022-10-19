(Bloomberg) -- Bank of Ireland Group Plc is introducing leave for women going through the menopause, as momentum picks up among some employers in Europe to prevent women dropping out of the workplace.

The bank said its new policy includes up to 10 days of paid leave for employees who are experiencing sickness related to menopause, according to a statement Wednesday.

In the UK, one in 10 women quit a job because of their symptoms, according to a report this year by the Fawcett Society, a charity. In financial services, as many as a quarter of women experiencing the menopause said they were more likely to leave the workforce, research last year from the Standard Chartered Bank and the Financial Services Skills Commission showed.

“We want to help our colleagues at all stages of their lives including the menopause,” said Joanne Healy, head of employee relations at the Bank of Ireland. “We will continue to explore ways that we can improve at the experience and wellbeing for all of our Bank of Ireland colleagues.”

The Danish firm Danske Bank A/S also announced similar measures this week to help staff experiencing the menopause, including “quiet reset spaces” for staff. In the UK, finance firms from Deloitte to Citigroup Inc. have also introduced policies targeting menopause.

Governments have also started paying attention to the issue. The UK government formed a Menopause Taskforce this year to encourage initiatives which support workers dealing with symptoms across the country.

Read More: Women Are Leaving the Workforce for a Little-Talked-About Reason

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.