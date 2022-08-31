(Bloomberg) -- Bank of Ireland Group Plc named Gavin Kelly Interim Chief Executive Officer as it continues to search for a replacement for outgoing CEO Francesca McDonagh.

Kelly, the head of the firm’s Irish retail arm, will become CEO and executive director on Sept. 3 as McDonagh exits the bank to join Credit Suisse Group AG.

Credit Suisse Names Deutsche Bank’s Joshi CFO; Elevates McDonagh

Kelly joined Bank of Ireland in 2007 and has held senior management positions including chief information officer, director of distribution channels and director of consumer banking, the bank said in a statement Wednesday.

Bank of Ireland’s former chief financial officer, Myles O’Grady, is the bank’s choice to succeed McDonagh on a permanent basis, the Irish Times reported on Tuesday, though this is subject to vetting by Irish and European central bank officials, the newspaper said. A spokesperson for Bank of Ireland declined to comment on the matter to Bloomberg News.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.