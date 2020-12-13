(Bloomberg) --

Israel’s central bank is expanding its set of monetary tools by offering repurchase transactions to non-bank credit providers, according to a Sunday announcement.

The Bank of Israel will take government and corporate bonds as well as short-term Makam bills as collateral from credit card companies, starting from the first week in January 2021. The goal of the new program is to increase credit to small and micro businesses.

