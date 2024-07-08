(Bloomberg) -- Israel’s central bank held interest rates for a fourth consecutive time, extending a pause likely to stretch for several months amid fears that fighting against regional militant groups Hamas and Hezbollah could escalate.

The monetary committee kept its benchmark at 4.5% on Monday, in line with the forecasts of all economists surveyed by Bloomberg. Policymakers largely repeated their previous guidance, without indicating the likely direction of their next move.

Alongside its decision, the central bank published fresh economic projections that indicated its research department now expects faster inflation and slower economic growth this year compared with forecasts from April.

The latest outlook also shows the key rate at 4.25% in the second quarter of 2025, a more hawkish path than implied earlier. Speaking to reporters, Governor Amir Yaron said officials now assume a longer war and expect the conflict to wind down only in early 2025.

The shekel slightly pared losses after the announcement and traded 0.2% weaker against the dollar.

With Israel’s war against Hamas now in its 10th month, risks are growing of an all-out conflict with Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon. While talks on a cease-fire deal in Gaza have resumed, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government is preparing for the possibility of a full-on war with Hezbollah militants in Lebanon.

How the security crisis develops will matter for the central bank, whose assessment since the beginning of the war in October has been that the conflict’s economic impact will gradually decrease as the year unfolds. Policymakers have already turned far more cautious following a quarter-point rate decrease to start the year.

An escalation of hostilities across the northern border with Lebanon threatens further depreciation of the shekel, supply disruptions and a greater fiscal burden, all of which would intensify inflationary pressures.

Government spending has already soared because of the war, putting Israel on track for one of its widest budget deficits this century.

Finance Ministry data published Monday showed the 12-month trailing fiscal shortfall ballooned to to 7.6% of gross domestic product as of June, higher than the government’s estimate of 6.6% for the full calendar year of 2024.

The uncertainty is spilling over into markets, with the yield on the government’s 10-year shekel bonds reaching a 13-year high of 5.2% this month. The shekel is down close to 4% against the dollar since the start of March, one of the worst performers among a basket of 31 major currencies tracked by Bloomberg.

“We expect the Bank of Israel to err on the side of caution and not offer any more rate cuts this year,” Barclays Plc economists including Zalina Alborova said before the decision on Monday. “Even in a scenario of geopolitical improvement, inflation pressure is likely to prevent the bank from delivering a cut.”

Annual price growth is now at 2.8% — within the official target range but on track to exceed its 3% upper limit. Bank Hapoalim sees inflation at 3.3% over the next 12 months and Leader Capital Markets expects it at up to 3.4%, depending on the shekel’s value against the dollar.

A longer wait for US interest rates to come down will likely delay the prospect of monetary easing in Israel, since a wider rate differential would threaten capital inflows and could undercut the local currency.

Federal Reserve officials at their last meeting dialed back their expectations for the number of cuts they see this year. The US central bank has held its key policy rate at the highest level in more than two decades since last July.

“These conditions do not allow for an interest rate reduction,” analysts at Bank Hapoalim’s financial division said in a report. “In a positive scenario assuming the cessation of hostilities, an interest rate cut will be back on the agenda toward the end of the year, but only after the US Fed commences loosening.”

