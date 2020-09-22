(Bloomberg) -- Bank of Israel Governor Amir Yaron and the other five members of the monetary committee have been sent to quarantine pending an epidemiological investigation, after a central bank employee who was later diagnosed with the coronavirus met with them last Wednesday.

The committee meeting was held in accordance with Health Ministry regulations, including distancing between those in attendance, a Bank of Israel spokesman said. Everyone who took part is presently in quarantine.

