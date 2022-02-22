Bank of Israel Governor Says Rate Hike Could Come in April

(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Israel could raise its benchmark interest rate as early as April, Bank of Israel Governor Amir Yaron said, as stronger-than-expected growth and above-target inflation force it to rethink policy.

In its rate decision on Monday, the central bank said borrowing costs would start rising in the coming months, but it didn’t signal a possible start date. The rate is a record low 0.1%.

“We intentionally used the terminology ‘in the coming months,’ and therefore estimate that we will do so in one of the upcoming decisions,” he said in an interview with Army Radio on Tuesday. “It could be in April, it could also happen later than that.”

Just last month, the bank had said it expected to continue its accommodative policy for a “prolonged time.” But last week, the Central Bureau of Statistics reported that annual inflation in January quickened to 3.1% -- above the government’s 1% to 3% target band -- and the economy grew 16.6% in the fourth quarter.

A gradual rate increase is needed to prevent the economy from overheating, Yaron said.

