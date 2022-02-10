Bank of Israel Has Last Word as Everyone Chimes In on Inflation Goal

(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Israel’s unusual call for the public to weigh in on possible changes to the government’s inflation goal comes with a prominent disclaimer: it won’t be swayed either way.

Israelis have plenty of gripes about the high cost of living, though price growth hasn’t breached the 1%-3% target range for a decade. But with inflation moving to the center of political and economic debate around the world, Israel’s central bank said on Thursday that it’s looking to solicit the opinion of academics, companies and private individuals about what, if anything, needs to change.

Submissions are welcome between now and March 20 and should be limited to 1,500 words.

The idea is to help the central bank decide whether or not to recommend changes to the inflation regime that’s been in place since 2003. It added an important caveat to its statement, however, saying policy makers didn’t view the consultation as an obligation “to take any action, or avoid taking any action.”

Similar debates have played out across the global economy in recent years. The European Central Bank concluded an 18-month review last year, raising its goal for inflation and possibly allowing it to overshoot the target for a while.

In Israel, the central bank has been researching whether to alter the target range since 2019, at a time when inflation was close to the bottom of the target range. Its primary objective is defined by law as “maintaining price stability” but the target itself is set by the government in consultation with the governor of the central bank.

Price growth was negative for much of last year before taking off in recent months, prompting the Bank of Israel’s deputy governor to say in a recent interview that annual inflation could soon rise above the government’s threshold.

There’s been disagreement among analysts at some of the world’s biggest investment banks about when, and by how much, Israel could raise interest rates from a record low of near zero. The central bank has hiked its benchmark once since 2011.

