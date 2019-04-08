(Bloomberg) -- Go inside the global economy with Stephanie Flanders in her new podcast, Stephanomics. Subscribe via Pocket Cast or iTunes.

The Bank of Israel held its benchmark interest rate steady at 0.25 percent Monday, the eve of national elections, and cut its forecast for economic growth this year.

The bank’s research department cut its gross domestic product outlook for 2019 to 3.2 percent from 3.4 percent, predicting exports would be lower than expected against the backdrop of a sluggish global economy. Researchers kept their rate forecast for end-2019 at 0.5 percent, while paring the outlook for rates by late 2020 to 1 percent from 1.25 percent.

Prices have risen more rapidly than expected over the past three months but are still near the bottom of the central bank’s 1 percent to 3 percent target range. With the shekel strengthening in recent weeks, the central bank said in its rate decision that further appreciation could slow inflation’s rise to midpoint of the target.

The bank has been in a holding pattern since it raised interest rates last November for the first time since 2011. Under new Governor Amir Yaron, it has said it plans to raise rates in a “gradual and cautious” path with the aim of stabilizing inflation around the midpoint of the target range. Monday’s rate hold was expected by all 18 economists surveyed by Bloomberg.

Most economists expect the central bank to raise rates in the third quarter of this year. Tepid inflation, a strengthening currency and expectations of a global slowdown remain challenges to that goal.

One-year interest rate swaps show investors lately pricing in a growing chance of a rate hike over the coming year.

Israel’s economy has shown signs of resilience despite the global slowdown. Gross domestic grew 3 percent in the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to economists’ initial forecast of 1.9 percent, driven by an uptick in private consumption. That expansion was higher than 2.7 percent in the previous quarter, but below the 2018 overall rate of 3.3 percent growth.

The next rates decision is May 20.

