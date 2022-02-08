(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Israel sees signs of higher inflation this year than previously forecast, which could tilt policy makers to reconsider their stance on how to emerge from near-zero interest rates.

Annual inflation could rise above 3% for the first time in more than a decade before falling back to the middle of the government’s 1%-3% target range in the second quarter, Deputy Governor Andrew Abir said in an interview on Monday.

“If I was a betting man, I would have to say a slight upward change” is likely to the central bank’s projection for price increases of 1.6% this year, Abir said.

The recent rise in inflation, coupled with rate hikes executed and anticipated by other major central banks, has firms such as Deutsche Bank AG and Psagot Investment House Ltd. now saying that Israel will lift borrowing costs at a faster pace than the central bank’s previous guidance.

One-year Israeli interest rate swaps surged in the past month, suggesting that traders expect the base lending rate to be higher in 12 months than the 0.1%-0.25% projected by the Bank of Israel in January.

The bank’s monetary committee is “not committed to any particular level of interest rates” or spread compared to other countries’ base rates, and will decide what is the appropriate response throughout the year, Abir said.

Like much of the globe, Israel is grappling with rising inflation due to higher commodity and energy prices. Prices climbed 2.8% last year, the highest level in more than a decade, but still below the OECD average of 6.6%.

“Inflation is considerably lower than many other countries that have already started the process of raising interest rates,” Abir said. Israel’s inflationary environment allows the central bank “to be more patient in removing some of the very accommodative monetary policy” it rolled out during the pandemic.

The Israeli economy has bounced back from the crisis, growing nearly 7% last year on the back of the country’s booming high tech industry. Unemployment continues to slide back toward pre-crisis levels.

Omicron’s impact

The current surge in coronavirus cases has run “a lot longer and a lot deeper” than the bank had anticipated, but it may only dent growth by slightly more than the 0.1%-0.2% of GDP previously estimated by Bank of Israel Governor Amir Yaron, Abir said.

Another factor the central bank will have to consider is the impact higher interest rates could have on the shekel, the top-performing currency against the U.S. dollar last year with a 3.5% rise.

A recent dip in U.S. stocks is likely to ease some of the appreciation pressure on the shekel this year, Abir said. Part of the shekel’s rise was due to massive dollar sales by local institutional investors seeking to hedge against the gains in U.S. equities and reduce their exposure to foreign currency swings.

“It’s not the level of the shekel that particularly worries us, its the pace of change in the shekel, its impact on the real economy, and its impact on inflation, and where we are vis-a-vis our inflation target,” Abir said. The central bank has “a very wide toolbox for monetary operations,” including foreign exchange purchases that policy makers will continuously evaluate in the future, he said.

