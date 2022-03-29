(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Israel might increase interest rates faster than planned to curb inflation, Governor Amir Yaron said, strengthening expectations that policy makers will embark on a monetary tightening cycle starting as early as next month.

Supply-chain issues and energy prices have been made worse by Russia’s war in Ukraine, while economic growth had been stronger than the bank previously forecast, Yaron told reporters in Jerusalem on Tuesday. The rate-setting committee, which meets April 11, is likely to deliver more than one increase to stem the pace of price growth, he said.

The central bank has indicated in recent weeks that rate hikes could begin as soon as April, given Israel’s above-target annual inflation and soaring economic growth. It has also indicated it could raise its inflation forecasts.

Analysts expect multiple hikes this year, with Citigroup Inc. recently predicting the key rate could rise as high as 1.5% by the end of the year -- an increase of 140 basis points.

