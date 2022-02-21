(Bloomberg) -- Bank of Israel says it will look to start gradually raising its benchmark interest rate in the coming months, amid strong growth and above-target inflation.

For the time being, it kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 0.1%, in line with the unanimous forecasts of 13 economists surveyed by Bloomberg.

Key Insights

The bank said continued strong economic activity “will allow for the start of a gradual process of raising the interest rate in line with the path of inflation and the pace of growth and employment”

Monetary committee not worried about an inflationary outbreak

NOTE: Annual inflation rose to 3.1% in January, breaching the government’s 1% to 3% target range for the first time in more than a decade, spurred by a rise in food prices.

NOTE: Fourth quarter growth soared to 16.6%, a pace that risks additional inflationary pressure.

NOTE: Deputy Governor Andrew Abir said in a recent interview that Israel’s central bank can afford to be patient before raising rates because it expects inflation will return to the government’s 1% to 3% target band in the second half of the year. Abir also said the bank could raise its inflationary forecast for the year in April; it currently stands at 1.6%.



Market Reaction

The shekel strengthened slightly to 3.2135 against the dollar at 4:13 p.m. in Tel Aviv. The Israel currency gained 3.5% against the greenback last year, making it the best-performing major currency in the world.

