(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Israel delivered an interest-rate hike that exceeded most forecasts to signal the start of a rare monetary tightening cycle in the face of inflation it now expects to peak later and at a higher level, according to the deputy governor.

Andrew Abir, a voting member of the monetary committee and the central bank’s No. 2 official, said Israel’s inflation -- currently above the government’s 1%-3% target range -- will likely only begin to decline in the second half of the year. The worsening outlook underscored the importance of Israel’s first rate hike in over three years, he said.

“It’s a process of raising interest rates in order to bring inflation down back to the middle of the target,” Abir said in an interview on Tuesday. “The pace of those interest rate hikes will be data-dependent. But I don’t expect it to be a single hike and that’s it.”

The decision on Monday to raise the benchmark by a quarter point to 0.35% completed a hawkish policy pivot away from a period of near-zero borrowing costs and toward Israel’s first cycle of rate hikes in more than a decade. While most economists predicted a smaller move of 15 basis points, Abir said a rate hike of that size “seems a little bit nothing to start with.”

The central bank was “not that concerned about the aesthetics” of a rate at 0.35%, he said. “It’s more about what sort of path of interest rates we want to have, rather than the level.”

The Bank of Israel is moving away from the era of cheap credit against the backdrop of intensifying global tightening, as the world economy absorbs commodity shocks unleashed by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The U.S. Federal Reserve already raised its benchmark lending rate by a quarter point in March and may move even more aggressively in the months ahead to cool the hottest inflation in four decades.

Deutsche Bank AG now expects Israel’s central bank to raise rates five times this year at every meeting in 2022, bringing the benchmark to 1.5%. Barclays Plc revised its year-end policy forecast up to 1.15%, from 0.7% previously.

British-born Abir said inflation in Israel is under pressure both as a result of supply-side shocks and because of stronger demand. Annual price growth accelerated to 3.5% in February, breaching the top end of the government’s target range for a second month.

The central bank’s research department on Monday raised its 2022 forecast for inflation to 3.6% -- up from January’s projection of 1.6% -- and sees it slowing to 2% the following year. As recently as in February, Abir expected inflation fall back to the middle of the target range in the second quarter.

“Unfortunately, we’re living in pretty volatile times, and they’re having an impact also on our ability to make forecasts,” Abir said. “The dislocations that were already happening in the supply chains are turning out to be more difficult to fix than we previously thought, and their impact is going to continue for quite a lot longer than we originally estimated.”

‘Remarkably Robust’

Israel’s central bank has signaled its policy normalization will be gradual, tailored for an economy that Abir described as emerging from the pandemic “with a remarkably robust situation” and unemployment close to all-time lows.

Gross domestic product is set to expand 5.5% in 2022 and 4% the following year, according to the central bank’s researchers.

“The economy’s been growing at a pace that has brought it back to the level of GDP you would expect had there not been a pandemic,” Abir said. “This is an economy that is now allowing us to raise interest rates.”

The Bank of Israel is counting on interest rates as its main policy tool after long relying on currency interventions, designed to weaken the shekel and prop up inflation. It cut rates once during the pandemic.

While Israel’s currency has weakened against the dollar so far this year, it’s been appreciating against the euro. Abir said changes in the exchange rate are unlikely to “make much of a difference” for how the central bank proceeds with raising interest rates or require much in the way of a policy response.

“So far, we’ve seen that the market is relatively balanced,” he said. “I don’t think it’s going to be such a big issue as it was over the last 18 months.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.