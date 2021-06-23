Bank of Israel to Use Ethereum Tech for Digital Shekel: Report

The Bank of Israel adopted Ethereum technology for an internal pilot run of the digital shekel, the Israeli financial daily Globes reported without saying where it got the information.

The central bank spokesman was not immediately available for comment.

Ethereum was the first blockchain to host fully-functioning computer programs known as smart contracts that allow users to create new cryptocurrencies.

