(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Italy raised its inflation forecasts for the next three years on the continuing increase of energy costs and more pronounced wage growth in 2024, according to its latest macroeconomic projections.

Consumer prices are seen increasing 8.8% this year and 7.3% next year, from previous forecasts of 8.5% and 6.5% respectively

Economic output was revised upwards to 3.8% this year and 0.4% next year, from previous forecasts of 3.3% and 0.3%

NOTE: Bank of Italy Raises GDP Forecast to 0.4% Next Year (Table)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.