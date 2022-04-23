Bank of Italy’s Visco Says Recession in Italy Unlikely: RAI

(Bloomberg) -- The conflict in Ukraine is “a terrible event,” but the economic fallout from the war is not enough to push Italy into recession, Ignazio Visco, a member of the European Central Bank’s Governing Council, said in an interview on Rai television’s news service TG3.

The event doesn’t have “the global dimension” of the last worldwide financial crisis or the pandemic,” Visco told TG3.

Visco, who also heads Italy’s central bank, expects oil and gas prices to stay high in the next few months.

“Prices will swing around these high levels, will eventually decrease in the course of the second semester, and more decisively at the end of the year,” he said.

