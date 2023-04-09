Bank of Italy Says Economy Likely Rebounded in First Quarter

(Bloomberg) -- Italy’s economic output likely grew again in the first quarter of this year as energy costs eased, according to the Bank of Italy.

That would be an improvement from a 0.1% decline in gross domestic product in the final three months of 2022.

“Our models, which are based on a large set of data, suggest a rebound in GDP in the first quarter of 2023 as a result of falling energy prices and a normalization of supply conditions along the value chains,” the central bank said in its quarterly economic bulletin published on Friday.

“Activity in the service sector held up, while construction and manufacturing grew,” it added.

The figures point to better-than-expected growth, which is likely to be reflected in the new budget draft that Premier Giorgia Meloni’s cabinet is scheduled to discuss when it convenes next week. The government will likely revise up its growth forecast for this year to 0.9% from a previous estimate of 0.6%, according to people familiar with the matter.

The report also said Italian banks have strengthened their balance sheets significantly in recent years, allowing them to cope with the current deteriorated financial conditions.

The impact of US and Swiss bank failures is in line with that experienced in other European countries and is limited overall, the Bank of Italy said. The non-performing loan rate remains low, and the capital ratios and profitability of significant banking groups are increasing.

(Adds banks from the sixth paragraph.)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.