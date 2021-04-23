(Bloomberg) -- Employees at the Bank of Italy headquarters in Rome experienced problems with their PCs, emails and internal bank programs early Friday, fueling concerns of a hacker attack.

The IT department of the central bank asked employees to turn off their computers and wait for further instructions, without giving them additional details, people with knowledge of the matter said. One person said the problems were probably due to technical issues. All people asked for anonymity to discuss internal matters.

A spokeswoman at the Bank of Italy said that investigations are ongoing to assess the origin of the dysfunctions.

