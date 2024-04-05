(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Italy said the country’s economy will grow just 0.6% this year, maintaining a forecast that clashes with the government’s much rosier prediction.

“GDP growth is estimated to remain muted in 2024 and to accelerate later, thanks to the recovery in disposable income and in foreign demand,” the Rome-based central bank said Friday.

Sticking with its December estimate, the institution said that “the positive impact of more favorable assumptions on commodity prices and interest rates is likely to be largely offset by a sharper slowdown in construction following the phasing out of incentives for improving buildings’ energy efficiency.”

By contrast, Finance Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti has said he expects growth of 1% this year. The government will announce new forecasts for the economy next week. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s government is counting on consumer spending and stimulus from the European Union’s Recovery Fund.

The Bank of Italy’s forecast is in line with the median economist estimate for 2024, while at 0.7% Bloomberg Economics is a tad more optimistic.

“The Italian economy was booming at the start of 2023, but is now losing steam. The temporary fiscal incentives that were the main drivers of growth in the past two years are now weighing on business investment. Consumer spending has also slowed as higher inflation eroded households’ real disposable income.”

The central bank’s estimates are based on quarterly data adjusted for seasonal and calendar effects. Without the latter adjustment, GDP growth would be 0.8% in 2024, 0.9% in 2025 and 1.3% in 2026.

The Bank of Italy also lowered its inflation estimate for this year to 1.3%, down from 1.9% predicted in December.

