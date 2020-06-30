Jun 30, 2020
Bank of Japan Halts On-Site Bank Examination Due to Covid-19
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Japan won’t conduct on-site bank examinations in principle until the bank sees it’s appropriate to resume them, it said in a statement Tuesday.
- The BOJ will conduct intensive interviews with financial institutions by web and telephone conferences
- Based on risk profiles of institutions, the BOJ will focus on how the pandemic affects business, including financial support to companies and households
- In doing so, the central bank will take into consideration the operational burdens on institutions
