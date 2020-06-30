(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Japan won’t conduct on-site bank examinations in principle until the bank sees it’s appropriate to resume them, it said in a statement Tuesday.

  • The BOJ will conduct intensive interviews with financial institutions by web and telephone conferences
  • Based on risk profiles of institutions, the BOJ will focus on how the pandemic affects business, including financial support to companies and households
  • In doing so, the central bank will take into consideration the operational burdens on institutions

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.