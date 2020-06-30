(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Japan won’t conduct on-site bank examinations in principle until the bank sees it’s appropriate to resume them, it said in a statement Tuesday.

The BOJ will conduct intensive interviews with financial institutions by web and telephone conferences

Based on risk profiles of institutions, the BOJ will focus on how the pandemic affects business, including financial support to companies and households

In doing so, the central bank will take into consideration the operational burdens on institutions

