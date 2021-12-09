(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Japan will probably scale back and extend its special Covid funding program, but the decision is unlikely to be announced next week as the omicron variant poses uncertainties, according to economists.

Some 61% of 44 analysts surveyed by Bloomberg expect a partial extension of the Covid aid for businesses set to end in March, according to the survey. Another quarter sees the program extended in the current form.

The BOJ won’t touch any of its main policy settings at the meeting, according to 91% of respondents.

Click here to read full survey results.

A majority of those who see a scaling back expects the BOJ to lower the ceiling for holdings of corporate bonds and commercial paper from the current 20 trillion yen ($176 billion).

Read More: BOJ Is Said to See Lowering of Corporate Debt Buying as Likely

With the omicron variant adding uncertainties to the outlook, a vast majority of surveyed economists expect a decision on the funding program to be made in January or March. Still, 30% see an announcement coming at the two-day gathering ending next Friday.

“I expect they will push back the decision to a January gathering,” Kiichi Murashima, an economist at Citigroup Inc., wrote in his survey response. “It’s unclear yet what kind of impact the omicron will have.”

The BOJ has taken a two-pronged approach in its support for pandemic-hit businesses, using increased purchases of corporate debt to help bigger businesses, while offering incentives for private-sector lending to help smaller firms.

Apart from the Covid funding program, the BOJ is seen keeping its main monetary stimulus unchanged next week given that inflation is barely above 0%.

Japan’s monetary policy divergence from its major counterparts will be amplified if the Federal Reserve accelerates its tapering plan at a meeting ending just two days before the BOJ decision.

Expectations that Japan will be the last among the pack to normalize policy will probably keep pressure on the yen to weaken.

When asked about any negative impact from a weaker currency at a post-meeting conference in October, Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said current yen levels aren’t hurting the domestic economy.

Some 47% of economists said they agree with Kuroda’s assessment that the yen’s current weakness is “certainly” positive for the overall economy. Another 38% said it’s not as positive as the governor suggested, while another 9% said it’s negative overall and the rest responded it’s hard to tell.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.