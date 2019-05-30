(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Korea left its benchmark interest rate unchanged in the face of growing risks to the nation’s economy, including tumbling exports and rising U.S.-China trade tensions.

The central bank kept the seven-day repurchase rate at 1.75%, as forecast by all but one of 24 analysts surveyed by Bloomberg, it said in a statement Friday.

After the economy unexpectedly shrank in the first quarter, BOK Governor Lee Ju-yeol acknowledged facing a "difficult situation," but cautioned against an excessively pessimistic view of the outlook. The BOK must also weigh concerns about record household debt and a swift slide in the won in recent weeks.

"The current economic conditions aren’t looking good but the BOK would rather take a wait-and-see attitude for now because the weakening growth has more to do with external risks than internal factors," Park Ok-hee, an economist at IBK Securities in Seoul, said before the decision was released.

Policy makers in Seoul are sensitive to the risk that a rate cut could further weaken the won, sparking capital outflows. The won was down about 6% against the U.S. dollar this year as of Friday morning, making it the worst performer in Asia.

South Korea has also faced criticism from the U.S. in the past for allegedly weakening its currency to make its exports more competitive. It was one of nine nations on the U.S. Treasury Department’s currency "watch list" released this week.

Household debt is one reason the central bank raised rates only six months ago.

Still, five straight months of falling exports, partly a result of slowing global growth, and a ratcheting up of the U.S.-China trade war had raised expectations of a rate cut, particularly given that inflation remained below 1% for a fourth consecutive month in April. That’s well below the BOK’s 2% target.

After April’s policy meeting, Lee said the economy was expected to grow 2.5% and inflation to register 1.1% in 2019. Those marked downgrades from forecasts of 2.6% and 1.4%, respectively, in January. Data released earlier Friday showed factory output held up better than expected in April.

At that meeting some board members argued that more attention should be paid to risks to the economy, which include a weak jobs market at home. BOK watchers will be keen to see whether any policy makers dissented this month. Dissenting votes often indicate a policy change ahead.

