(Bloomberg) -- An interest-rate increase amid a crisis in Ukraine is likely to hurt South Korea’s economic recovery, a Bank of Korea member said at last month’s board meeting, suggesting a growing headwind for the central bank’s push to tighten policy further.

At the meeting held just hours before Russia invaded Ukraine, the unidentified member elaborated on the far-reaching implications of a war in Ukraine and called for the next policy to be decided after the impact of any fallout becomes clear, according to the BOK’s minutes.

Almost every member mentioned the situation between Russia and Ukraine as a risk, saying it could further fuel inflationary pressures, it showed.

The BOK kept the rate steady at 1.25% at the Feb. 24 meeting.

Still, the majority of members said the BOK should continue to tighten, citing persistent debt risks among households and corporations. Another member said the BOK should move the rate up at an “appropriate timing” so it wouldn’t need to rush and raise it by a large margin if it falls behind.

Most economists surveyed by Bloomberg see the central bank raising its rate by another quarter-percentage-point to 1.5% when the board meets next month or in May. A new governor may take the helm of the next meeting if nominated by president-elect Yoon Suk Yeol and approved by parliament by then.

